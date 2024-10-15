Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 1,453 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

