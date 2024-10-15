Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 983 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $201.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

