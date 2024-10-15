Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 2,972 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 103.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $178,824,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 49.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after buying an additional 1,997,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of SYY opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

