Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 707 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

