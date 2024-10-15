Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

VONV opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

