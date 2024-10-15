Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $17.37 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 166,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

