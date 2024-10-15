Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,882,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

