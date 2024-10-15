Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after buying an additional 581,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.