Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 8,914 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 146,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $128.13.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

