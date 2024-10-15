Financial Contrast: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) & Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ExlService and Smart Powerr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 1 6 0 2.86 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A

ExlService currently has a consensus price target of $40.86, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.9% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Smart Powerr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ExlService and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 10.45% 22.92% 13.47% Smart Powerr N/A -1.01% -0.81%

Volatility and Risk

ExlService has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ExlService and Smart Powerr”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $1.71 billion 3.91 $184.56 million $1.08 36.95 Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$750,000.00 ($0.11) -6.60

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ExlService beats Smart Powerr on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. In addition, the company offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. Further, it provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. The company offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. ExlService Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

