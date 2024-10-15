Financial Contrast: MetaWorks Platforms (MWRK) & The Competition

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) is one of 178 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MetaWorks Platforms to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MetaWorks Platforms and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 MetaWorks Platforms Competitors 884 5621 11617 310 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.90%. Given MetaWorks Platforms’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MetaWorks Platforms has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% MetaWorks Platforms Competitors -23.94% -165.58% -15.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 -$5.65 million -0.21 MetaWorks Platforms Competitors $28.73 billion $477.79 million 21.01

MetaWorks Platforms’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. MetaWorks Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms’ peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MetaWorks Platforms peers beat MetaWorks Platforms on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

