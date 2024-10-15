Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Purchases 150,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,200.00 ($87,382.55).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, John Chan acquired 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$41,500.00 ($27,852.35).

On Monday, September 30th, John Chan bought 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,400.00 ($28,456.38).

On Friday, August 23rd, John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,900.00 ($64,362.42).

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.

Finbar Group Increases Dividend

Finbar Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Finbar Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

