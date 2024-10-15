FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 859.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 851.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 108,251 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 954.1% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 854.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.97. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $848.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

