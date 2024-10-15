FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up 1.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 468.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

