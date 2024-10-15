First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Update

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 84.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. 39,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $927.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.89.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

