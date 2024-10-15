First Pacific Financial Acquires 899,155 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 2,835.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,155 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Pacific Financial owned about 5.78% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 144,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NUBD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,905. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

