First Pacific Financial Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6 %

NDAQ traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 1,911,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,952. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $74.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

