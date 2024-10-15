First Pacific Financial Buys 3,696 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,636,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,424. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $177.54 and a 52 week high of $247.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.65 and its 200-day moving average is $224.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.