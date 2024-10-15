First Pacific Financial Has $753,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in JD.com were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 9.0 %

JD traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. 25,461,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,188,525. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.