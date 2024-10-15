First Pacific Financial Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Cummins by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.68. 545,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,954. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $339.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

