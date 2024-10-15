First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance

FRSB stock remained flat at $14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42. First Resource Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.