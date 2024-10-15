First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Roth Mkm

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

