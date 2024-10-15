Flare (FLR) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Flare has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $752.64 million and $9.77 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,619,127,119 coins and its circulating supply is 50,291,744,647 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,619,127,791.91058 with 50,291,744,807.668015 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01522592 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $9,461,044.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

