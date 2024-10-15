Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 50,000 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,476,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,273,117.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $25,030.80.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $51,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,109.20.

On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $133,634.58.

On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $95,059.14.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of Forge Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 483,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,742. The company has a market capitalization of $242.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRGE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Forge Global by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Forge Global by 23.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.