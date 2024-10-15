Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 20,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,913. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

