Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Fractyl Health Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GUTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 145,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,168. Fractyl Health has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fractyl Health

In other Fractyl Health news, insider Jay David Caplan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,403.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUTS. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fractyl Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,735,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fractyl Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fractyl Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 996,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

Featured Articles

