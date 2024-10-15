Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Position Reduced by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,752.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

