Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 516,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

