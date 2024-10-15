Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.