Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,784. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

