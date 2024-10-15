Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,145,000 after buying an additional 477,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

D stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

