Fruth Investment Management Purchases Shares of 3,081 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.8 %

EBAY opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

