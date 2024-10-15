Fruth Investment Management Sells 1,415 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Middleby by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Middleby by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $134.91.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

