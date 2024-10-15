Fruth Investment Management Sells 235 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.6% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

XOM stock opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $489.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

