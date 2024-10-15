Fruth Investment Management Sells 604 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.64.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,630. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

