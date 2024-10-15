Fruth Investment Management Sells 750 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,566.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 72,196 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

