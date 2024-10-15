Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.35, but opened at $100.98. Futu shares last traded at $100.31, with a volume of 1,966,605 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.97.

Futu Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $400.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Futu by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Futu by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

