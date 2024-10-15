GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

