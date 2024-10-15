GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
GNT stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
