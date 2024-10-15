GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
GEE Group stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
