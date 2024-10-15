GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in GEE Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 150,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

