Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.87 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 321456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

