General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. General American Investors has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $54.19.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 64,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.