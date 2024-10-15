GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 611 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 138,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 759,583 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

