GenWealth Group Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $86.21.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.