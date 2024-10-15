GenWealth Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Allstate by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Allstate by 523.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 6,673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allstate from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.24.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $119.61 and a 52-week high of $193.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

