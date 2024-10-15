GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 880 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after acquiring an additional 84,738 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $281.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.15. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $282.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

