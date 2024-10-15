Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 373,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ROCK traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.23. 194,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,842. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 110.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 27.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

