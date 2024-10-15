Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,482,400 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 2,997,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 830.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GBNXF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

