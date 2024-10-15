Gigachad (GIGA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $427.68 million and $8.00 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gigachad has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04535837 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $10,243,747.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

