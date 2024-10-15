Gigachad Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.56 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a market cap of $413.07 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gigachad has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04535837 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $10,243,747.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

