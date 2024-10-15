Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -1,090.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOD opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile



Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

